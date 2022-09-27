Secunderabad Railway Station receives National Tourism Award

Published Date - 07:58 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Station received the National Tourism Award for the Best Tourist Friendly Railway Station on Indian Railways for the year 2018-19 on Tuesday.

The award was presented by G. Kishan Reddy, union Minister of Culture and Tourism to A.K Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad Division and Jogesh Kumar, Station Director, Secunderabad Railway Station in New Delhi.

The National Tourism Awards are presented by the Ministry of Tourism to various segments of travel and tourism industries in recognition of their outstanding performance. The Secunderabad Railway Station was built by the Nizam of Hyderabad State in 1874 and is one the best tourist attractions located in the heart of the city.

The award recognises the passenger-friendly facilities and amenities provided at Secunderabad Railway station for the benefit of tourists such as provision of escalators, lifts, FoBs, tourist information centre, helpdesk, charging points, taps, coolers, waiting halls, battery operated cars, auto stand, retiring rooms, AC waiting halls, general waiting halls, etc.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR, appreciated the team of officials and staff for their efforts and advised them to continue the good work.