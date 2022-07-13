Rain and drinking water contamination: Water Board takes safety measures

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:41 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: With the rains continuing to lash the city, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has taken up measures to make sure drinking water in the city has adequate amounts of residual chlorine i.e. 0.5 ppm (parts per million).

Since the monsoon arrived, over five lakh chlorine tablets have been distributed in localities within the HMWS&SB jurisdiction. The tablets were distributed in localities where there is a possibility of water contamination.

In addition to the chlorine tablets that have already been distributed, another five lakh tablets will be distributed in the coming days. Every day, around 15,000 tablets are being distributed in different parts of the city, the HMWS&SB said in a press release.

HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore on Wednesday inspected Patigadda in Begumpet and enquired with people about the quality of drinking water being supplied to them by the water board.

