| Rain Likely To Play Spoilsport During Second Odi Between India And Australia

Rain likely to play spoilsport during second ODI between India and Australia

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam

By ANI Published Date - 08:30 AM, Sun - 19 March 23

Source: ANI.

Visakhapatnam: Rain is likely to play a role in the second ODI between India and Australia at Visakhapatnam.

The second ODI between India and Australia will be played at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. But weather could play a spoilsport and ruin the party of millions of cricket fans who will catch this match live from the stadium or through electronic mediums. Earlier, a weather forecast had suggested the likelihood of rain on Saturday and Sunday in Visakhapatnam, where rain was reported multiple times on Saturday evening.

Andhra Cricket Association secretary SR Gopinath Reddy said on Saturday that there is a good arrangement of super soppers and an underground drainage system at the stadium.

“There is a good arrangement of super soppers and underground drainage system in the stadium. We are also covering the whole outfield, not only the pitch. The drainage system in this ground is good. If it rains only for a few hours, then the game can be started after drying the ground. But if it rains for a long time, it will affect the match. After the rain stops, we can prepare the ground within an hour,” said Reddy to ANI.

India is currently leading the three-match ODI series by 1-0.

In the first match, spells from Mohammed Shami (3/17), Mohammed Siraj (3/29) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/46) helped India bundled out Australia for 188 in just 35.4 overs. Only Mitchell Marsh (81 off 65) was able to make a big contribution with the bat.

In the chase of 189, Mitchell Starc’s (3/49) opening spell reduced India to 39/4 and Marcus Stoinis also took two scalps, but a 108-run stand between KL Rahul (75*) and Ravindra Jadeja (45*) helped India seal a five-wicket win with more than 10 overs to spare.

Jadeja was adjudged as ‘Man of the Match’ for his all-round performance.

The third ODI will take place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Earlier, India had won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after sealing a 2-1 win in the red-ball leg of the series. With this win, they have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship and will face Australia at The Oval, London from June 7 onwards.