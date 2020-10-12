Rains damage cotton crop in Mancherial, Adilabad

While Mancherial district recorded rainfall of 15.5 mm, Adilabad district received 14.8 mm of rainfall. Mandamarri, Jaipur mandals had 36.6 mm and 35.6 mm of rainfall, respectively

Mancherial/Adilabad: Some parts of both Mancherial and Adilabad districts saw light to moderate rains on Monday, damaging cotton crops in some places.

While Mancherial district recorded rainfall of 15.5 mm, Adilabad district received 14.8 mm of rainfall. Mandamarri, Jaipur mandals had 36.6 mm and 35.6 mm of rainfall, respectively. Bheemaram, Kannepalli, Kotapalli and Bheemaram mandals experienced over 20 mm of rainfall. Talamadugu of Adilabad recorded the highest rainfall of 34.4 mm.

Farmers said that the showers damaged standing cotton crops, resulting in losses to them. They sought the officials of the Agriculture department to carry out surveys of the damage. However, growers of paddy expressed happiness over the rains. They stated that the downpours prevent crops from being withered.

Meanwhile, authorities of various departments were instructed to be alerted to tackle situations with weathermen predicting rains in the coming five days. Collectors of Adilabad and Mancherial told the officials to be cautious and to take steps for preventing inundation of low-lying areas. They asked the mandal-level authorities to keep rations ready in villages likely to be affected by the rains.

