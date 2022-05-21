Rains in Telangana for next four days; yellow alert issued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:37 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rainfall have been forecast for almost all over Telangana by the Indian Meteorological Department– Hyderabad. An yellow alert has also been issued all over the state for the coming four days, indicating thunderstorm and lightning activity.

The IMD-Hyderabad has said that the north-south trough from south Chhattisgarh to cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka across Telangana at 3.1 km above the main sea level has become less marked.

According to the weather forecast, light to moderate rains are expected especially in few parts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30 – 40 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in few districts of Telangana” said IMD – Hyderabad.

On Saturday, Hyderabad witnessed pleasant weather recording maximum temperature of 34 degree Celsius.

For the next 48 hours, parts of the city could experience cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers, according to the forecast. The day temperatures are expected to be around 35 degree Celsius in the city during the next two days.

