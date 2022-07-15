Rains: KTR lauds TRS Ministers and MLAs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: Stating that extremely heavy rains had pounded the State in the last few days, Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao appreciated and thanked the TRS leaders and workers for taking up relief and rescue measures in the flood affected areas. Sharing images of Ministers monitoring the situation in respective areas amid rains, the Industries Minister on Friday tweeted “My compliments & respect to all the Ministers & MLAs of the TRS party who’ve been on the ground in flood affected areas giving the much needed support & in aiding the relief measures”

My compliments & respect to all the Hon’ble Ministers & MLAs of the @trspartyonline who’ve been on the ground in flood affected areas giving the much needed support & in aiding the relief measures 🙏#GodavariFloods pic.twitter.com/BCUupV2Obo — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 15, 2022

In July month alone, record rainfall has been received in the State. Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s, TRS workers and leaders have been taking up relief measures and supporting the needy, he said.

Later, the Minister in a statement appreciated and thanked the TRS elected public representatives for monitoring the situation in their respective areas, besides executing relief operations.

With the effective implementation of relief measures, the rain affected people were getting timely support. In addition, they were also coordinating with the officials in the rescue and relief operations, he added.