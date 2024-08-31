Rains: Officials issue high alert in Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts

Heavy rain pounded parts of the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday, flooding low-lying areas and cutting off several villages

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 06:54 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Heavy rainfall in Thorrur town in Mahabubabad district inundated several low-lying areas and caused significant disruption, leaving many streets and homes waterlogged.

Garla mandal received heavy rainfall and many low lying areas were flooded with rain water. Pakal lake in Warangal rural district received heavy inflow, which resulted in water overflowing from the lake.

The local administration has been alerted to the situation, and efforts are underway to drain the excess water and restore normalcy to the affected areas.

Due to incessant rain in the Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, the water bodies and streams are overflowing in the agency areas. Several roads in the district are overflowing causing traffic disruption.

The villagers of Kanthanapally village in Mulugu district are finding it difficult to come out of their village as all roads are overflowing due to heavy inflow of rainwater.

The famous Laknavaram pond in Govindaraopet mandal and Boggula Vagu in Mulugu mandal is receiving heavy inflow due to heavy rain in the hilly areas.

Surprisingly, Warangal city, except for a short spell in the afternoon, has not received much rain since the morning.

In the wake of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning that very heavy to extremely heavy rain was very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu and Bhupalpally districts, the Mulugu and Bhupalpally collectors have set up a control room to receive rain related information.