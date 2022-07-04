Rains spur farming activity in Adilabad

Published Date - 11:17 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Fishermen catching fish at Rallavagu in Mancherial district on Monday.

Adilabad: Several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts recorded moderate rains, cheering farmers on Monday.

According to the weather report available on the website of Telangana State Development Society, the average rainfall of districts was gauged to be 55.2 mm. Bejjur mandal received the highest rainfall by 88 mm, followed by Jainoor mandal which recorded rainfall of 85.9 mm. Koutala, Lingapur, Sirpur (T), Chintalamanepalli, Tiryani, Sirpur (U) and Rebbena mandal and Naspur mandals had somewhere between 50 mm and 78 mm of rainfall.

Asifabad achieves excess rainfall

The district saw an actual rainfall of 340 mm as against the normal rainfall of 234 mm from June 1 to July 4, suggesting an excess by 46 percent. The downpour spurred agriculture activities. Farmers expressed happiness over the continuous rains. They said that the rains would be beneficial to paddy, cotton, soya and other wet crops.

Similarly, the average rainfall of Adilabad district was measured to be 50.9 mm. Ichoda mandal had the highest rainfall of 109.6 mm, while Neradigonda mandal registered 105 mm. Utnoor, Bazarhathnoor, Narnoor, Gadiguda and Sirikonda mandals witnessed anywhere between 50 mm and 90 mm of rainfall. The district registered an actual rainfall of 274 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 249 mm between June 1 and July 4.

Mancherial district had an average rainfall of 49.6 mm. Bellampalli experienced the highest rainfall by 126 mm and Nennal mandal recorded 91 mm of rainfall. Kannepalli and Vemanapalli mandals received 76 mm of rainfall each. The actual rainfall of the district was measured to be 279 mm as against the normal rainfall of 231.8 mm, reflecting an excess of 21 percent.

Nirmal district’s average rainfall was 32.7 mm. Kubeer mandal recorded the highest rainfall of 64.8 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was calculated to be 240 mm when compared to the normal rainfall of 232.9 mm.

Streams flooded

Due to torrential rains, streams were flooded in different parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. A stream swelled resulting in isolation of Sulugupalli and surrounding villages in Bejjur mandal. Another stream was in full spate, affecting connectivity of dwellers of remote Dimda village in Chintalamanepalli mandal.