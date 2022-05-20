Rains to lash Hyderabad in next three hours: IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: After days of anticipation for the rains, the Indian Meteorological department – Hyderabad on Friday afternoon said that Hyderabad could finally witness light to moderate rains in some parts of the city during the next three hours.

According to IMD-Hyderabad forecast, parts of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, Suryapet, and Nalgonda districts could be receiving rainfall during late evening on Friday.

“Light to moderate rain/thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds up to 30 to 40 kmph are very likely to occur during the next three hours,” said the press release issued at 4.30 pm on Friday.

According to the forecast of IMD – Hyderabad, the city could have recorded a maximum temperature between 36 and 40 degree Celsius on Friday.