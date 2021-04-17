Rainwater harvesting need of the hour: Expert

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Warangal Urban: Rainwater harvesting is a must for sustainable water development, and harvesting structures should be encouraged on the premises of houses, colleges, offices, and in open places, Project Manager, India-Israel Industrial R&D and Technology Innovative Fund, IIT, Bhubaneswar, Dr Suraj Jena said.

Addressing a one-day webinar on “Sanchay Jal, Behtar Kal” held by the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, as part of Jal Shakti Abhiyan and Digital Jal Shapath on the eve of ‘Azadi ki Amruth Mahotsav’ on Saturday, he also underscored the need for rooftop rainwater harvesting structures and urged people to use groundwater resources judiciously.

KITSW Prof K Ashoka Reddy said: “Water is so precious. But today, we are heading towards scarcity, and this alarming situation needs to be addressed. The best solution is to conserve water through rainwater harvesting,” he added.

Head, Department of Civil Engineering, Prof M Veera Reddy said the “Sanchay Jal, Behtar Kal” is the activity initiated by the AICTE in all the universities, colleges, and other educational and technical institutions to take up rooftop/rainwater harvesting structures on the premises under Jal Shakti Abhiyan. This webinar was organised to enlighten the student community on rainwater harvesting and its benefits. Dean, Student Affairs, Prof Raghotham Reddy said the webinar was attended by more than 80 UG and PG students.

