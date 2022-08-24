Raja Singh’s lawyer lodges complaint over threat calls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:01 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

File Photo: BJP MLA T Raja Singh

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s lawyer Karuna Sagar, who argued the hate speech case booked against the legislator by the Mangalhat police and got him out on bail, approached the Saidabad police alleging he was receiving threatening calls from unidentified persons.

In a written complaint submitted on Wednesday, Karuna Sagar alleged that ever since he took up the MLA’s case and defended him, he received at least three threatening calls including from foreign numbers to his mobile phone.

“They abused me and threatened to kill me for defending the case and ensuring the MLA secured a bail in the case,” he said.

Karuna Sagar requested the police to take necessary action and provide him security.