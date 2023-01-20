Zee Telugu to premiere ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajanikam’ on January 22

In the tribal region of Maredumili, Sripada Srinivas aims to achieve 100 per cent voter turnout, but his wishes are squashed when he finds out that the hostile tribal community has no faith in the system.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Hyderabad: After kick-starting 2023 with a bang during the festive season with the mega show ‘Sankranthi Sambaralu’, the channel is all set to take its viewers on a heartwarming and entertaining journey this weekend as it presents the World Television Premiere of ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajanikam’ on January 22 along with the grand finale of its popular non-fiction show, ‘Dance India Dance – Telugu’.

The thrilling drama, ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajanikam’, starring Allari Naresh, Anandhi, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Sampath Raj and Sritej in lead roles, revolves around a Telugu teacher Sripada Srinivas (Allari Naresh) and an English Teacher (Vennela Kishore), who are sent to Maredumili on election duty.

In the tribal region of Maredumili, Sripada Srinivas aims to achieve 100 per cent voter turnout, but his wishes are squashed when he finds out that the hostile tribal community has no faith in the system.

Helmed by AR Mohan and produced by Zee Studios and Hasya Movies, ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajanikam’ has a heart-wrenching narrative showcasing the agony and plight of the tribals that will tug at your heartstrings. Watch the film at 6 pm on January 22, only on Zee Telugu!

This will be followed by ‘Dance India Dance – Telugu’ grand finale. After a run of five months, the first season of the dance reality show is all set to end this Sunday with the grand finale. So, who will win the first season of ‘DID – Telugu’? Find out by tuning in to the reality show on January 22 at 9 pm.

The finale, which will be judged by Sangeetha, Baba Bhaskar and Anandhi, and hosted by the affable Akul Balaji and ever-energetic Rohini, also has a special surprise for the channel’s loyal viewers.

Telugu film industry’s handsome hunk – Akhil Akkineni – will be seen gracing the show and he will surely entertain the audience with his hilarious banter, spicy revelations and special performances. But that’s not it! The special episode will also celebrate Sangeetha completing 25 years in the industry with a special AV dedicated to her.