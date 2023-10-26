Rajasthan assembly polls: Congress releases 3rd list of 19 candidates

The Congress party included 13 sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, in this list

Published Date - 10:53 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

New Delhi/Jaipur: The Congress on Thursday released its third list of 19 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, taking to 95 the total number of nominees declared by the party so far.

The party included 13 sitting MLAs, including a Cabinet minister, in this list.

The Congress has fielded Shobha Rani Kushwah from Dholpur, Rajendra Prateek from Sikar, Wajib Ali from Nagar, Harish Chandra Meena from Deoli-Uniara, Heera lal Darangi from Jhalod (ST) and Lakhan Singh Meena from Karauli, among others, according to the third list declared by the party.

Wajib Ali and Lakhan Singh Meena are among six MLAs who were elected in the 2018 assembly elections on the BSP symbol but later joined the Congress.

The party has fielded Rural and Panchayati Raj Minister Ramesh Chand Meena from Sapotra and Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena from Gangapur.

Shobha Rani Kushwah was expelled from the BJP for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections in June last year. She joined the Congress on Wednesday.

The party has cut the ticket of Sahada MLA Gayatri Devi and instead, fielded Rajendra Trivedi from the seat.

The other MLAs who got tickets are Narendra Budania (Taranagar), Ganga Devi Verma (Bagru), Gajraj Khatana (Bandikui), Rakesh Pareek (Masuda), Madan Prajapat (Pachpadra) and Panachand Meghwal (Baran-Atru).

The Congress has fielded Motiram Koli from Reodar, CL Premi from Keshoraipatan, Shrawan Kumar from Surajgarh and Pusaram Godara from Ratangarh.

CL Premi and Pusram Godara contested the 2018 assembly elections as independent candidates but they lost.

On Sunday, the Congress released its second list of 43 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections. The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday.

The result of the polls will be declared on December 3.

The Congress is seeking to retain power on the strength of its work over the past five years and the welfare schemes announced by the Gehlot government.