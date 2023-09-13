Rajasthan: Trailer collision claims 11 lives on Jaipur-Agra highway

A tragic accident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near Hantra village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, claiming the lives of 11 individuals and leaving 12 others injured.

By ANI Updated On - 09:54 AM, Wed - 13 September 23

Representational Image.

Bharatpur: At least 11 people died and 12 others were injured after a trailer hit a stationary bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway near the Hantra village here, police said on Wednesday.

“11 people died and 12 people were injured after a trailer collided with a stationary bus. The incident took place on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway near the Hantra village in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. The passengers were heading to Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar. The bus was standing on the highway while its repairing work was going on. Some passengers were in the bus while some were standing outside when the collision took place”, said Mridul Kachawa, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bharatpur.

The bodies have been kept in a mortuary and the injured were admitted to the RBM hospital in Bharatpur district, the SP added.

Further details are awaited.