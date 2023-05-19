Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev to share screen in ‘Lal Salaam’

The film Lal Salaam is already surrounded by huge expectations. Rajinikanth has taken the buzz to the next level with his tweet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:45 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Hyderabad: Lyca Productions is coming with its latest crazy project ‘Lal Salaam’. Aishwarya Rajinikanth is directing this film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles. Superstar Rajinikanth’s charismatic presence in a crucial role is the main highlight of this project. Recently, the team revealed Thalaiva’s look from the film as Mumbai Don, Moideen Bhai, to a thumping response from all quarters.

The film is already surrounded by huge expectations. Rajinikanth has taken the buzz to the next level with his tweet.

It is my honour and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!!#lalsalaam#therealkapildev pic.twitter.com/OUvUtQXjoQ — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 18, 2023

In his latest tweet, the megastar shared a click of himself with legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, the first skipper who won the World Cup for Indian cricket team in 1983. He captioned the pic as: “It is my honor and privilege working with the Legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapildevji., who made India proud winning for the first time. Cricket World Cup!!! #lalsalaam #therealkapildev (sic).”

This tweet where a legendary actor is showering praises on a cricket legend has turned into a hot topic and became viral in no time. Meanwhile, Kapil Dev, too, shared his pic with Rajinikanth in his Instagram story calling it, “An honor and privilege to be with the great man!”

Lyca Productions has earned its special place among the audience by delivering big-budgeted visual wonders which are also rich in content. The prestigious production house, which has recently delivered a super success with pan-Indian film, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ is getting ready with another crazy project ‘Lal Salaam’. The shoot of this film is progressing at a brisk pace.