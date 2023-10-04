| Rajinikanths First Look From Thalaivar 170 Out Now

Rajinikanth’s first look from ‘Thalaivar 170’ out now

In the monochrome picture, Rajinikanth is dressed in a black suit, a black shirt, and black sunglasses.

By ANI Published Date - 03:10 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Mumbai: Makers of Rajinikanth starrer ‘Thalaivar 170’ unveiled the first look of the superstar on Wednesday.

The Official page of Lyca Productions took to X to unveil the first look of the superstar. They wrote, “Lights Camera Clap & ACTION. With our Superstar @rajinikanth and the stellar cast of Thalaivar 170 the team is all fired up and ready to roll! Hope you all enjoyed the Thalaivar feast. Now it’s time for some action! We’ll come up with more updates as the shoot progresses.”

TJ Gnanavel directs Thalaivar 170. After 32 years, Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with star Rajinikanth in this film. Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, Tushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Fahadh Faasil have also been cast as extras.

Rajinikanth is expected to play a retired police officer in the film. Earlier, he was seen leaving the Chennai airport on his way to Kochi to shoot his next film.

“I am going for the next movie shooting. ‘Jailer’ movie is more successful than what we expected. 170th movie is directed by T J Gnanavel. It is Produced by LYCA which would be a big entertainment movie with a message. The title for the movie is yet to be decided,” he said at the time.

Rajinikanth was recently seen in ‘Jailer,’ which was a worldwide box-office hit. He plays a man seeking to avenge the death of his cop son in ‘Jailer’. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff are in important cameos.