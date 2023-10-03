Thalaivar 170: Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan join Rajinikanth’s next

Titled Thalaivar 170, Rajini's next project will have some of the most renowned faces from the south industry including Malayalam star Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:24 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Thalaivar170

Hyderabad: After Rana Daggubati, Lyca Productions has roped in Fahad Faasil and Big B Amitabh Bachchan for superstar Rajinikanth’s next movie. Announcing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Lyca Productions has shared monochrome poster of the stars.

“Welcoming the Shehenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170. #Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan” posted Lyca Productions on X.

In another post welcoming the Malayalam star, the production house posted “Welcoming the incredibly versatile talent Mr. Fahadh Faasil on board for #Thalaivar170. #Thalaivar170Teal gains a powerful new addition with the astonishing performer #FahadhFaasil joining them.”

“Welcoming the dapper & supercool talent Mr. Rana Daggubati on board for #Thalaivar170 #Thalaival170Team has gotten even more charismatic with the addition of the dashing @Rana Daggubati” posted the Lyca team earlier.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is currently basking in the success of Jailer, which went on to become one of the biggest box office successes for the superstar.

