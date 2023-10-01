Rajinikanth’s ‘Laal Salaam’ to release on Pongal 2024, new poster out

| Rajinikanths Laal Salaam To Release On Pongal 2024 New Poster Out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:32 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Poster of 'Lal Salaam'. (Source: Twitter)

Hyderabad: After the massive success of ‘Jailer’ at the box office, superstar Rajinikanth will be gearing up for the release of ‘Lal Salaam’ which is being directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Makers of the movie, Lyca Productions dropped a major update on Sunday, announcing that the movie will be hitting the screens on Pongal, 2024. Lyca Productions has also posted a tweet featuring the poster of the movie, which oozes the vintage Rajini vibe.

The movie will star Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles with superstar Rajinikanth in a cameo role. Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will also been seen in a cameo role, while Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman will be giving music of the film.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth is also well known for her directorial projects Vai Raja Vai and 3.