Rajiv Kumar appointed as Chief Election Commissioner

By PTI Published: Published Date - 01:44 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

New Delhi: Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner.

He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

