Rakesh emerges champion in All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:57 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

TOP SHOW: IM R Balasubramaniam (left), IM Rakesh Kumar Jena and Mandigandan S S with their trophies

Hyderabad: International Master from Odisha Rakesh Kumar emerged champion at the Ekagra All India Open Fide Rating Chess Tournament at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda, Hyderabad on Sunday.

After nine rounds, four players – Rakesh, Manigandan Ramanathan Balasubramaniam and IM N Krishna Teja – were tied for the top spot with eight points each. However, Rakesh took the top honours after the tie-breaker. Tamil Nadu’s Manigandan took the second place.

Winner Rakesh was richer by Rs 1 ,11,000 along with a trophy while runner-up Manigandan received a case prize of Rs 1 lakh. Third-placed Ramanathan took home Rs 70,000.

Top 10: 1. IM Rakesh Kumar Jena (Odisha-8), 2. Manigandan SS (Tamil Nadu-8), 3. IM Ramanathan Balasubramaniam (Tamil Nadu-8), 4. N Krishna Teja (AP), 5. GM Laxman R R (ICF-7.5), 6. Praveen Prasad P (Telangana-7.5), 7. GM Karthikeyan P (ICF-7.5), 8. O Kushal (AP-7.5), 9. Bharath Kumar Poluri (Telangana-7.5), 10. K Ashleesh (Telangana-7.5).