Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad’s ‘Sasivadane’ completes 50-day shoot in Konaseema

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Young actor Rakshit Atluri’s ‘Sasivadane’ is a love and action drama set in the backdrop of Godavari. Presented by Gauri Naidu, the film marks the coming together of SVS Constructions Pvt Ltd and AG Film Company. Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, Praveen Yendamuri, Tamil actor Sriman, Kannada actor Deepak Prince, and Jabardasth Bobby play key roles in the film. Directed by Saimohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, the film has successfully completed its shoot barring three days of patch work.

Producer Ahiteja says that ‘Sasivadane’ was shot in picturesque and beautiful locations across Konaseema, Amalapuram over a span of 50 days. The makers thanked Konaseema for the excellent experience and memories.

In a video clip released today, we see large swathes of fields and trees captured aesthetically. The amazing video is proof of how ‘Sasivadane’ is going to get its visuals right. The film’s love scenes are going to be refreshing. The scenes come with grandeur and high standards in the backdrop of the Godavari landscape.

While the film’s cinematography is handled by Saikumar Dara, Kittu Vissapragada and Karunakar Adigarla wrote the lyrics which are set to music by composer Saravana Vasudevan.