Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Home | Entertainment | Watch This 1985 Song From Chiranjeevis Donga Resembling Michael Jacksons Thriller Is Now Trending On Internet

Watch: This 1985 song from Chiranjeevi’s ‘Donga’ resembling Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is now trending on internet

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 06:34 PM, Tue - 18 October 22
Watch: This 1985 song from Chiranjeevi’s ‘Donga’ resembling Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is now trending on internet
Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: It is an undeniable fact that Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema. A 37-year-old song of the hero is now going viral on the internet as netizens are finding a clear resemblance of the song to a Michael Jackson hit.

The horror aesthetic, the beats, and even Chiranjeevi’s red costume from the song ‘Golimaar’ from the 1985 Telugu language film ‘Donga,’ strikingly resembles Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit song ‘Thriller.’

As soon as the one-minute video clip was posted on Twitter by a popular account Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum), it went insanely viral with over 1.7 million views and around 26,000 likes.

Several netizens took to the micro-blogging site to share their opinion about this Telugu version of ‘Thriller’. While some complained that the song was plagiarised, many were entertained by the video.

“Legendary stuff!” said a user, while another wrote, “I could watch this for hours.” “I’m not sure what’s happening but I like it,” said a third user.

Watch other reactions here:

Related News

Latest News