| Watch This 1985 Song From Chiranjeevis Donga Resembling Michael Jacksons Thriller Is Now Trending On Internet

Watch: This 1985 song from Chiranjeevi’s ‘Donga’ resembling Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ is now trending on internet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:34 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: It is an undeniable fact that Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest actors in Indian cinema. A 37-year-old song of the hero is now going viral on the internet as netizens are finding a clear resemblance of the song to a Michael Jackson hit.

The horror aesthetic, the beats, and even Chiranjeevi’s red costume from the song ‘Golimaar’ from the 1985 Telugu language film ‘Donga,’ strikingly resembles Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit song ‘Thriller.’

Let us not forget the Indian version of Michael Jackson's THRILLER! pic.twitter.com/4SJjjEBKEs — Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum) October 17, 2022

As soon as the one-minute video clip was posted on Twitter by a popular account Hollywood Horror Museum (@horrormuseum), it went insanely viral with over 1.7 million views and around 26,000 likes.

Several netizens took to the micro-blogging site to share their opinion about this Telugu version of ‘Thriller’. While some complained that the song was plagiarised, many were entertained by the video.

“Legendary stuff!” said a user, while another wrote, “I could watch this for hours.” “I’m not sure what’s happening but I like it,” said a third user.

Watch other reactions here:

This is hands down, top ten one of the greatest things I've ever seen and will ever see in my life. — 🎃🦇 Dr. Brad – Amateur Brain Surgeon (@b_rad_again) October 17, 2022

Am 100% going to learn this version of choreography #Thriller https://t.co/Khc8BHDv0b — thebestestgirl 🌻 (@bestestgrrrl) October 18, 2022

It might seems funny now !! When it was made way back 1980 sensation those times !! U can compare with the same period . Can find chiru did better !! https://t.co/SlzJ7FxIfy — chinuu!!! (@LohithRoyal18) October 18, 2022