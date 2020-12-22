Rakul Preet Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn’s directorial “Mayday” in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is “feeling fine” and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.

By | Published: 3:31 pm

Mumbai: Actor Rakul Preet Singh on Tuesday said she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is currently in quarantine.

Singh was shooting for actor Ajay Devgn’s directorial “Mayday” in Hyderabad. Taking to Twitter, the 30-year-old actor said she is “feeling fine” and urged all those who came in her contact to get themselves tested.

“I’d like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have quarantined myself. I am feeling fine and will rest up well so that I can be back at shoot soon.

“Request everyone who met me to kindly get yourself tested. Thank you and please stay safe,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

“Mayday”, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Angira Dhar and Devgn, went on floors on December 11. Billed as an “edge-of-the-seat” drama, “Mayday” features Devgn as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot. The details of Bachchan’s character have been kept under wraps.