Rakul says ‘#ThankGod for a holiday’ as she takes her first vacay after 8 months of hectic work schedule

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Taking to her social media, Rakul dropped a super hot photo from her vacation in the Maldives. She is rocking an orange swimsuit, with her hair tied up in a high bun while sitting by the beach.

Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the prettiest actors of Bollywood who is unstoppable with back-to-back releases this year, with her latest being ‘Thank God’. While the actor is busy promoting, shooting, and juggling multiple projects simultaneously, she has finally taken a small break for herself.

A source close to the actor also reveals, “This is Rakul’s first vacation in the last 8 to 10 months. She has been shooting and promoting non-stop, working on her films and brands so she has really not gotten any time off in this long, hence, she took this time to go for a quick 4-day vacation for herself.”

The actor took to Instagram to share a series of lovely pictures and captioned them: “#thankgod for a holiday”, “Relax and reflect” (with a heart emoji), and “Water baby for life”.

Check out the images here:

After having impressed everyone with her role as a pilot, robotics engineer, teacher, Rakul is leaving everyone in awe of her beauty, and her latest characterisation of a cop in ‘Thank God’ is out in theatres to win your hearts.