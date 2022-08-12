Actor Rahul Ravindran receives a rakhi from Rakul Preet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:43 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: While the attention remains on the blood-related brothers and sisters on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the siblings-by-heart silently cherish their bonds with that one special person who they might have not met by birth but through their experiences of the world. These days it is not so uncommon for people to tie rakhis to their rakhi-brothers who they so dearly adore as their own brother.

One such tale of brotherly love is the relationship between actors Rahul Ravindran and Rakul Preet. Apart from the starting letters of their name, what they share is a special bond of brother and sister, and that bond was on full display when the latter sent a rakhi to her brother.

Taking to Twitter to share his affection towards his rakhi-sister, Rahul wrote, “Wherever in the world she is… she’ll always make sure her rakhi reaches me. So fortunate to have your affection… you have no idea how much bade bhaiyya loves you kiddo! Wishing all of you a fantastic rakshabhandan,” along with a picture of the beautiful red and gold colored rakhi.

The Runway 34 actor also shares a special bond with her brother Aman . A recent video she shared on Instagram shows them participating in the tortilla challenge. She captioned her funny video, “We may team up, we may fight but at the end iam always right love you to the moon and back @aman01offl… I know we always have each other’s back happy Rakshabandhan.”

Wherever in the world she is… she’ll always make sure her rakhi reaches me❤️ So fortunate to have your affection… you have no idea how much bade bhaiyya loves you kiddo! @Rakulpreet ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Wishing all of you a fantastic rakshabhandan 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/vdNvBWSAHt — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) August 11, 2022