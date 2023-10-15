| Rally Organised To Raise Awareness About Voter Registration Voting In Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:55 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Hanamkonda: Cycle Walkers Association Warangal organized a rally in Hanamkonda, to raise awareness about the voter registration process and encourage people to vote.

District Election Nodal Officer Hari Prasad said that every voter should take advantage of their vote and elect leaders who protect democratic values.

Guest of honour former DFO K Purushotham said we should all work hard to ensure that the youth above 18 years of age register their vote properly and that all voters vote without being influenced by caste or religion.

Association president Janga Gopal Reddy and others participated in the programme.

