Special attractions added to Saddala Cheruvu at Suryapet

The customized recreation areas are designed to be visually appealing and fun to the neighborhood and its surroundings

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 05:46 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Special attractions came up at min tank bund of saddala cheruvu at Suryapet.

Nalgonda: To ensure that visitors have an unforgettable experience, special attractions of specially produced sculptures that represent the balance of life (an elephant sculpture) and the life cycle of a human, which are etched in the shape of a human ring sculpture, have been installed at Saddala Cheruvu at Suryapet.

Recreational spaces were developed at the Saddala Cheruvu bund as the stretch is designed incorporating these elements, and is created to be pleasant, safe, and easily accessible for everyone to enjoy. The customized recreation areas are designed to be visually appealing and fun to the neighborhood and its surroundings, according to Tamashii Designs Studio Private Limited, which is executing the beautification project at Saddala Cheruvu in Suryapet.

Chief Executive Officer of Tamashii Designs Studio Private Limited, M Vasudeva Reddy, said the bund beautification layout was intended to attract a wide range of people and ensure that they return frequently. The Urban Gazebo concept to create specific local forms responsive to the sun, climatic conditions and setting in form of Honeycomb and The Budding Leaf which offers sitting areas and its thematic design is done in such a way that it shields the visitors and gives them a break from the harsh rays of the sun, he added.