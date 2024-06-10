Ram Charan congratulates PM Modi on historic third term

Ram Charan shared a picture of PM Modi from the oath ceremony on his X handle, along with a congratulatory message.

By ANI Published Date - 10 June 2024, 01:50 PM

Mumbai: Congratulatory messages have been pouring in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath of office for his third consecutive term on June 9. Actor Ram Charan on Monday penned a special message on his social media handle.

Congratulations to India’s beloved Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind#Narendramodi #PMOath #ModiCabinet pic.twitter.com/OAKzJZU0BS — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) June 10, 2024

The message read, “Congratulations to India’s beloved Prime Minister @narendramodiJi and #NDAGovernment commencing your historic third term. Looking forward to a more prosperous India under your reign. Jai Hind #Narendramodi #PMOath #ModiCabinet.”

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The oath ceremony was graced by luminaries from various fields, including Bollywood celebrities, ministers, and business magnates.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to PM Modi, who reiterated his unwavering commitment to serving the nation and steering it towards prosperity.

His resounding victory in the recent elections, securing 293 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA, reaffirmed his popularity and the trust bestowed upon him by the people. The convergence of politics, glamour, and business was palpable at the ceremony, symbolizing the multifaceted nature of India’s socio-political landscape.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

Bollywood stars like Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anupam Kher added a touch of glitz and glamour to the event. Kangana Ranaut, recently elected to the Lok Sabha from the Mandi constituency, mesmerized in a white and gold saree, epitomizing grace and elegance.

The business magnate Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his son Anant Ambani was also present at the ceremony.