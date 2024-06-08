Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan pay tribute to Ramoji Rao

Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday

By PTI Published Date - 8 June 2024, 02:05 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Actors Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were among the prominent cinema personalities who expressed grief over the demise of media baron Ramoji Rao, the founder of Eenadu Group and Ramoji Film City.

Rao, who revolutionised the news and entertainment industry, died at a hospital in Hyderabad early on Saturday. He was 88.

In a post on X, Rajinikanth remembered Rao as his mentor and well-wisher and said he is “deeply saddened” by his death.

“The man who created history in Journalism, Cinema and a great kingmaker in Politics. He was my guide and inspiration in my life. May his soul rest in peace. @Ramoji_FilmCity,” the veteran star wrote.

Chiranjeevi posted an emotional message on X, saying that Ramoji Rao, who was like a mountain that never bowed down to anyone, has reached the heavenly abode.

Allu Arjun said Ramoji Rao was a “pioneer and an inspiring visionary” and he has a deep respect for the media baron.

“I feel his aura every time I shoot at #RFC. His unparalleled contributions to the media, cinema, and many other industries will never be forgotten. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his great soul rest in peace,” he wrote on X.

The Ramoji Film City (RFC) has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest film city. Thousands of films, including SS Rajamouli’s two-part blockbuster ‘Baahubali’, in almost all Indian languages and some in Hindi, have been shot at the Ramoji Film City on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

‘RRR’ stars Ram Charan credited Ramoji Rao for transforming the landscape of regional media with Eenadu.

“The establishment of Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest film studio, has become a landmark destination for filmmakers worldwide. Shri Ramoji Rao Garu will be remembered forever for his warm personality and remarkable contribution to the Telugu people. My deepest condolences to his family and his admirers,” he added.

Charan’s ‘RRR’ co-star Jr NTR said visionaries like Ramoji Rao are “one in a million”. He recalled working on his debut movie ‘Ninnu Choodalani’ (2000), which was produced by Rao.

“A media tycoon and a giant of Indian cinema, his absence is irreparable. The news that he is no longer with us is very sad. I will never forget the memories when I was introduced to the Telugu film industry with the film ‘Ninnu Choodalani’. May his soul rest in peace and convey my deepest condolences to his family,” he wrote on X.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the director of ‘Baahubali’ and ‘RRR’, said Rao should be honoured with Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

“ONE man with his 50 years of resilience, hardwork and innovation provided employment, livelihood and hope for millions. The only way we can pay tribute to Ramoji Rao garu is conferring him with ‘BHARAT RATNA’,” he wrote on X.

Allu Arjun commented on Rajamouli’s post, saying, “I had the same feeling in my heart sir. You spoke my heart. Thank you for voicing it.”

Venkatesh Daggubati said Ramoji Rao garu was a “true visionary whose revolutionary work in Indian media has left an unforgettable legacy”. “His contributions to journalism and cinema have inspired so many. He will be missed dearly. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal said she is deeply saddened by Rao’s death. “My heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. His legacy will continue to inspire many. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” read her post on X.

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Deepest condolences at the demise of a legend, a pioneer in the world of cinema, founder of #RamojiRaoStudios, Shri #RamojiRao gaaru. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Actor Varun Tej said the demise of Ramoji Rao has left a significant void in the world of journalism and the film industry. “May his soul rest in peace,” he posted.

Music composer Thaman S recalled the support Ramoji Rao provided him during his journey in cinema. “I am deeply Saddened by the loss of Shri Ramoji Rao Gaaru. He gave us the best recording & technical support in the year 2012 to 2016 when we did all our musical works at Symphony Recording Studios (Ramoji Film City). His support towards our musical journey would always be UNFORGETTABLE,” he posted on X.

