‘Agent’ trailer launch event to be held in Kakinada on Tuesday

The makers of Agent backed off from getting a pan-Indian release for the film as the release date is not available in Hindi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:00 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Agent, the upcoming release of Akhil Akkineni has decent vibes in Tollywood when the summer releases are considered. This is because Agent is the first action film from Akhil. This is also the first pan-Indian film for the actor.

Agent is going to be released on April 28 in Telugu and Malayalam. The makers of Agent backed off from getting a pan-Indian release for the film as the release date is not available in Hindi. The makers also conducted a press meet recently in Hyderabad, and now they moved to Kakinada today for the trailer release.

The trailer for Agent is going to be released today (April 18) in the film’s pre-release event. The pre-release event for Agent is going to be held today at McLaurin High School grounds in Kakinada. The event will start at 7:30 pm. The event will be live on the AK Entertainment YouTube channel.

Agent has not been very impressive with the teaser. But Akhil Akkineni is quite confident about the havoc the film is going to cause. The audience need to wait and see if the trailer has that content.

Agent is written and directed by Surender Reddy. AK Entertainments produced the film. Sakshi Vaidya is the female lead. Malayalam megastar Mammooty has played a prominent role in the film. Hip Hop Tamizha is the music director.