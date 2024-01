Ram Lalla Consecration Marks History In India | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | Ayodhya News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 01:30 PM

Vice President Dhankhar marks January 22 as a defining moment in India’s history as PM Modi leads ‘Ram Lalla’ consecration in Ayodhya. Dhankhar urges embracing Lord Ram’s values for enlightenment and unity.