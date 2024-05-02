Con man posing as woman extracts money on dating app, held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 12:33 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a man who posed as a woman and befriended people to con them of huge amounts of money. The arrested man Megarai Dinesh, a resident of Dilsukhnagar in the latest case, befriended a man through dating app ‘Quackquack’, posing himself as a woman.

After chatting with him for a few weeks, Dinesh took Rs 4.09 lakhs from the victim on the pretext of some urgent work. The police explained, the suspect had created several accounts on dating apps and cheated people to the tune of several lakhs of rupees.

The suspect used mostly Quack-quack, Tinder, Bumble, Cupid and Indian Dating applications. “After collecting the money from the victims, the suspect spent it on online betting applications. He was previously arrested in two different criminal cases,” said the Cybercrime police.

The police advised the people to be careful while using dating applications and not share personal details over the internet.