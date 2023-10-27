Ram Temple rituals vommence on January 16

By IANS Updated On - 03:32 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Ayodhya: The Vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya will begin on January 16, 2024 — exactly a week before the main ceremony.

Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024.

After consultation with astrologers and Vedic priests, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple between 12 noon and 12.45 p.m. on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran- Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will also be present at the event.

“Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the ceremony as part of protocol (to attend Prime Minister),” Rai said adding that the invited guests will be able to pay obeisance to Ram Lalla only after the Prime Minister leaves.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, said, “The Trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the Pran- Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla.”

The Trust has also invited 2,500 prominent people from all walks of life, including scientists, Param Vir Chakra awardees and their family members, family members of deceased kar sevaks and artistes. Family members of those who have played a vital role in the Ram temple movement have also been invited.

“We have also invited more than 100 owners of newspapers and news channels. As per availability of space on Ram Janmabhoomi campus, people have been invited for the ceremony. Guests will have to bring their Aadhaar cards,” Rai added.

Champat Rai further said, “The guests will have to sit for around three hours at Ram Janmabhoomi. The temple will be opened for devotees from January 23. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has also issued an appeal to elderly heads of various sects to come to Ayodhya in February instead of January due to cold weather conditions.”