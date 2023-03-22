Hyderabad: Visit Subhan Bakery for free haleem on Wednesday

Subhan Bakery to serve quality mutton haleem and give foodies a whole new taste. The bakery has no plans to supply haleem all over the Hyderabad as it wants to test the waters this year before making a big plunge.

By JS Ifthekhar Updated On - 01:40 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Come Ramzan and the most eagerly looked forward to dish is haleem. This time round people will be spoiled for choice with a new player appearing on the scene. Renowned baker, Subhan Bakery, has entered the picture promising to give foodies a whole new taste.

It is for the first time in its 125 year existence that the well known bakery has chosen to dabble into something different. Having made a name with its special brand of Osmania biscuits and Dum ke Roat, Subhan Bakery has now decided to tickle taste buds with something new. “There is a lot of demand from our customers to prepare haleem and honouring their wishes we have decided to prepare the dish this Ramzan”, says Syed Irfan, proprietor of Subhan Bakery.

In keeping with its brand image, Subhan Bakery promises to provide quality mutton haleem. It will consist of goat meat, wheat daliya, pure ghee, pulses, vegetable oil, condiments like cardamom, black pepper, cumin, shahzeera, dalchini, kabab chini, cloves, turmeric, red chilli powder, dry fruits and nuts besides milk, fried onion, coriander, mint, rose petals and salt. For added flavour a generous dose of oregano herbs are also being mixed. Subhan Bakery haleem comes in boxes of 350 ml and 960 ml costing Rs. 250 and Rs. 750 respectively. Just to give customers a taste of things to come, it will provide free haleem to all those who visit the bakery on Wednesday evening.

The special haleem will be available to customers at Subhan Bakery’s main store in Nampally and also at Rethibowli near Pillar No. 45. Besides two more counters at Gudimalkapur and near Amba Talkies, Mehdipatnam will supply the dish. “We will scale up the operations as per demand”, says Irfan.

Customers, it is said, have no loyalty to any particular haleem manufacturer as there is a general tendency among people to sample the dish of different hotels during Ramzan. However, Subhan Bakery is hopeful that its brand image will make all the difference.