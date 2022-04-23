Hyderabad sees pre-Covid Ramzan shopping buzz

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

People shop at bangle stall in Charminar on Saturday. (Below) A crowded Charminar street. — Photos: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: With Ramzan festival just ten days away, hectic activity is on witness in the markets around Charminar.

Shoppers from various parts of Telangana and also neighbouring States are heading to the market to make purchases as it is now open round-the-clock after fully or partially remaining shut during Ramzan in the two previous years due to Covid-triggered lockdowns.

“People are trooping in here for shopping till late nights. After two years, we are reporting some business and shoppers from outside the State are also coming now,” said Old City Traders Association, president, Abid Mohiuddin. Shoppers from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka come for Eid shopping here.

One can buy anything from imitation jewellery to original gold ornaments, diamonds, pearls, children apparel to designer sarees or embroidered dresses and burkhas, footwear, curtains and house decoration material. One can also find mehandi, attar (perfume), sheer khurma and biryani serving crockery sets, seviyan and other things either on the pushcarts or at the shops.

“Now the market is being closed around 2 am and as the Eid day nears, we will keep it open till next morning,” says Kaleemuddin, a trader. The Eid ul Fitr, is expected to be celebrated on May 3, however it depends on sighting of the new moon.

There are many small markets famous for different things. For instance, at the Osmania Bazaar near Machli Kaman one can get crockery, cutlery and tableware sets, at Shehran market one can pick burkhas and strolls while New Laad Bazaar and Khilwat road are popular for ladies’ readymade apparel and dress material. The other shopping spots include Devan Devdi market for kids’ wear and men’s wear, Patel market for sarees, Gulzar Houz for jewelry, Laad Bazaar for bangles and Madina Building for footwear especially the Kolhapuri and Salim Shahi footwear.

At the popular Laad Bazaar bangle market, a huge rush could be seen during the evenings. “In last two years, we did not do any business. People were afraid to visit the shops for the fear of Covid, as many people touch the bangles,” said Mohd Shahbaz, a bangle trader.

Apart from the shopping, there is a lot in store for the foodies. Several restaurants in the old city are open till the next morning offering a variety of food including street food. While Haleem is available across the older parts of the city, there are also stalls offering pattar ka gosht, kebabs, masala gosht and other cuisines. Also, popular here are faluda and lassi.

