Ramagundam CP convenes meeting over SOP to detect spurious seeds

CP Srinivasulu warned that stern action would be taken against those who trade spurious cotton seeds under the guise of some popular brands.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu.

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said special measures were taken to curb the smuggling of spurious cotton seeds. He convened a meeting with police officials over a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) applied to detect the seeds in Ramagundam on Monday.

Srinivasulu warned that stern action would be taken against those who trade spurious cotton seeds under the guise of some popular brands. He asked police to inspect warehouses of seeds and fertilizer outlets at regular intervals. He told them to check registers with regard to sales and stocks of the seeds and fertilizers. He advised them to verify details of manufacturing of the seeds.

Also Read Smuggling of spurious cotton seeds continues in erstwhile Adilabad

The Commissioner asked the police to send suspicious seeds to labs to find out whether they were genuine or spurious. He stated that check posts were created on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra to prevent imports of the seeds from neighbouring states. He said that modern technology was being applied to control the menace. He added the task force teams kept a watch on the smugglers by coordinating with various government departments.