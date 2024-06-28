Power employees JAC wants Govt to handover 800 mw plant construction in Ramagundam to Genco

Union chairman G Saibabu stated that the Singareni was basically a coal mining company and it did not have expertise on constructing power plants, hence handing over the construction work of the power plant to it was not advisable.

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 28 June 2024, 08:17 PM

Union chairman G Saibabu stated that the Singareni was basically a coal mining company and it did not have expertise on constructing power plants, hence handing over the construction work of the power plant to it was not advisable.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee (TGPEJAC) has urged the State government not to allocate the construction work of the proposed 800 megawatt supercritical thermal power station in place of RTS-B station in Ramagundam to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and handover the contract to TG Genco.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that a 800 MW supercritical thermal power station would be built in the place of the decades-old 62.5 MW Ramagundam B thermal power station in Ramagundam. Peoples representatives from Karimnagar met the Deputy Chief Minister and urged him to set up a power plant at RTS-B.

The TGEJAC on Friday submitted a memorandum to TG Genco & Transco Chairman and Managing Director Ronald Rose urging the State government to hand over the construction work of the proposed power plant to Genco as it had a lot of experience in executing power plants.

Union chairman G Saibabu stated that the Singareni was basically a coal mining company and it did not have expertise on constructing power plants, hence handing over the construction work of the power plant to it was not advisable.

“The construction and operation and maintenance of all the power plants in the State, except Singareni power plant at Jaipur are being done by Genco. It has efficient engineers with a lot of experience in constructing power plants. The per unit cost of generation of power run by Genco is much lesser than the Singareni plant. Hence, the construction of the proposed 800 MW power plant should be given to Genco,”he said.

The CMD assured the JAC leaders that he would take up the issue with the Deputy Chief Minister.

SPDCL to set up BAS in all its division offices, EROs

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) will set up a Biometric Attendance System (BAS) in all its Division Offices and electricity revenue offices (EROs) of the city circles.

The TGSPDCL on Friday issued orders releasing Rs. 22,41,646 for setting up BAC. The expenditure would be met from the provision available for capital works in the budget estimates within cash grants provisions, the order said, adding that the chief general manager(Project) would be authorised to sanction the estimate and call for tenders.