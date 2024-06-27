Telangana: IT Hub to come up at Kothagudem; Supercritical thermal power plant in Ramagundam

The matter would be discussed with the SCCL management seeking to arrange the required land for the construction of an IT Hub, said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 04:26 PM

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka along with other ministers laid the foundation stone for the drinking water supply improvement scheme in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: Efforts will be made to establish an Information Technology (IT) Hub in Kothagudem town, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said here on Thursday.

The matter would be discussed with the SCCL management seeking to arrange the required land for the construction of an IT Hub. Similarly IT Minister D Sridhar Babu would be apprised about the necessity of setting up an IT Hub here for the development of Kothagudem as a tier-II city, he said, also announcing that the State government was planning a supercritical thermal power project (SCTPP) in Ramagundam as there enough land, water and coal were available. A decision with regard to the project would soon be taken, he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with district in-charge minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy laid the foundation stone for a drinking water supply improvement scheme here on Thursday. Addressing the gathering later, he said the Congress government was committed to deliver its promise of the crop loan waiver before August. The government had deposited Rs.7,500 crore in the farmers’ account at once towards Rythu Bandhu and in a similar way, the crop loan would be waived off.

With regard to Rythu Bharosa, the government was collecting public opinion about beneficiary selection and how it should be distributed. After formulating the procedures, the matter would be discussed in the Assembly to make a law as the government did not want to waste the public money, Vikramarka noted.

He promised to look into the possibility of forming a municipal corporation by connecting Kothagudem and Paloncha towns by taking the matter to the notice of the State Cabinet. He also assured to complete the pending bypass road in Kothagudem. The land acquisition for the construction of the bypass road was over and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had sanctioned funds for the construction of a road over bridge as part of the bypass road, Vikramarka revealed.

The government had identified all the projects which could be completed within six months, in one year, in three years and in a five year period to ensure irrigation facilities to farmers. The projects would be completed in order of priority, he added.