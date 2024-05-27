Smuggling of spurious cotton seeds continues in erstwhile Adilabad

Police crack the whip against small-time agents and sellers by seizing the seeds while being transported from one place to another. But they are drawing flak for failing to detect the masterminds and for not being able to root out the menace.

Adilabad: Even as the police are laying special focus on curbing smuggling of spurious cotton seeds, banned by the government for adverse impact on the soil and health of farmers, the menace is continuing unabated in erstwhile Adilabad district every year.

Every year in May, the police take a slew of measures in order to check the smuggling of the spurious cotton seeds. They chalk out an action plan to eradicate the menace much before the commencement of agriculture operations. They form special teams to step up vigilance on the traders, while cases are being booked against smugglers. The police along with agriculture officials also create awareness among farmers against purchasing sub-standard seeds. They sensitize traders of seeds over consequences of smuggling the prohibited seeds. They invoke the PD Act against habitual offenders.

However, the menace still goes on unabated once the agriculture season starts which is usually in the last week of May.

“Some greedy persons form a gang and import large quantities of seeds from neighbouring States months before police start focusing on the menace. They store the seeds in secret places including rice mills,” a source told ‘Telangana Today.’

The smugglers then pack 1 kg or 400 grams in packets for easy transportation. Once the packaging is complete, the smugglers recruit agents and sellers to dispose of the same to gullible farmers. They sell the seeds by supplying the packets to agents and sellers by hoodwinking police or bribing cops. Police crack the whip against small-time agents and sellers by seizing the seeds while being transported from one place to another. But they are drawing flak for failing to detect the masterminds and for not being able to root out the menace.

When asked, Adilabad SP Gaush Alam said efforts were being made to eradicate the menace. A special task force team was formed to crack down on the smugglers. He warned that stringent action would be taken against those who commit the crime.

Man held for smuggling 20 kgs of spurious cotton seeds in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A person was arrested on the charges of smuggling prohibited spurious cotton seeds at Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Monday. Twenty kilograms of the seeds worth Rs 50,000 were seized from his possession.

Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that Chapile Purshottam from Gangapur village in Chinthalamanepalli mandal was apprehended while smuggling the seeds, following a tip. Based on a complaint received from officials of the agriculture department, a case was registered against Purshottam and investigations were taken up.

