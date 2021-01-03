Ramagundam MLA instructs forest officials to install CCTV cameras to trace leopards

While two leopards were found on the banks of river Godavari near Malkapur on Saturday, two dogs were killed by a leopard at 1 Incline coal mine a week ago. A Singareni worker spotted a leopard at 11 Incline mine three days ago.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander on Sunday urged Forest officials to install CCTV cameras in all coal mines as well as in areas where movement of leopards were found in the recent past.

In the wake of movement of leopards in Ramagundam coal belt area in the last one week, Chander conducted a review meeting with forest officials at his camp office in Godavarikhani.

He asked the forest officials to track the movements of leopards through installation of CCTV cameras. If necessary, forest officials should catch leopards by using track laser guns and avert any loss of life. He instructed the Singareni security wing, police and revenue officials to cooperate with forest officials.

Asking the people not to worry about leopards, he expressed confidence to catch leopards and leave them in the forest. He appealed to the people to alert officials if they found them in their localities instead of attacking them with stone and sticks.

Since leopards were moving in Janagoan and its surrounding areas, people staying in the outskirts should be alert and not to move in secluded areas alone.

Ramagundam Mayor Bangi Anil Kumar, district forest officer Raviprasad, Rahath Pasha and others particiapted in the review.

