Ramagundam MLA urges NTPC to provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to contract workers

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Peddapalli: Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander has demanded that the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) management provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to contract works.

If any contract labourer dies accidentally in the plant, the kin of the deceased should be provided Rs 50 lakh, he said, adding that NTPC authorities should take steps in this regard.

Chander was speaking after celebrating new year with contract works at NTPC labourer gate on Tuesday, when he also released contract workers’ calendar.

Slamming the NTPC management for showing negligence towards its contract workers by denying their legitimate rights, the MLA said the Singareni management provided Rs 40 lakh compensation to its contractor workers who died in an accident recently. The unions asked the SCCL management to provide Rs 50 lakh insurance facility to its contract workers. The NTPC management should also follow suit and provide Rs 50 lakh insurance cover to its contract workers, besides providing a job to the kin of the deceased immediately, he said.

During the Covid pandemic, he asked the NTPC management to provide Rs 3,000 to contract works in the lines of the state government which provided Rs 1,500 to each person. However, NTPC authorities washed their hands by supplying essential commodities.

Advising the workers to be united and fight for their legitimate rights, he assured to extend his support to them always.

Later, MLA presented a representation to NTPC Chief Minister Manager, Sunil Kumar requesting him to allocate land for the construction of ESI hospital.

A 100 bed ESI hospital was sanctioned for Ramagundam coal belt area since there are 20,000 contract and unorganized sector workers in the area.

