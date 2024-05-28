Ramagundam police seized Rs 16.50 lakh worth spurious cotton seeds

Disclosing details, Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said the seizure took place based on reliable information that spurious cotton seeds were being transported to Maharashtra from Karnataka.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 08:06 PM

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu examing fake cotton seeds at police headquarters in Godavarikhani on Tuesday.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam commissionerate police on Tuesday arrested two persons for transporting spurious cotton seeds and seized 5.5 quintals of seed (worth Rs 16.50 lakh) from them. Rs 1.80 lakh cash and a van were also seized from them.

Disclosing details to the media in Godavarikhani on Tuesday, Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu said the seizure took place based on reliable information that spurious cotton seeds were being transported to Maharashtra from Karnataka. The task force Inspector Sanjay, SI Lachanna began checking vehicles at Bathukamma vagu and found 5.5 quintals of spurious seeds (BT-3 banned variety). Vehicle driver Sollu Peddaiah and cleaner Sollu Harishankar from Kothur in Mancherial district were arrested.

They confessed to purchasing the seeds in Karnataka from one Subba Rao, a native of Guntur of Andhra Pradesh. A case was registered under section 420 r/w 34 IPC, Section 19 of seeds Act, Section 15(1) Environment Protection Act.