Ramoji Film City announces special Women’s Month package

In an effort to empower and celebrate women, RFC has announced a unique promotion for the month of March, offering two tickets for the price of one.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:45 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City (RFC), the largest film studio complex in the world, is celebrating Women’s month in style by offering a special package for women.

The offer is valid till March 31, giving women ample time to plan a fun-filled day at the park.

Ramoji Film City, known for its stunning backdrops and awe-inspiring sets, is a must-visit destination for film enthusiasts and tourists alike. The park boasts of over 50 different sets, including replicas of popular Bollywood and Hollywood landmarks. From the iconic Taj Mahal to the bustling streets of New York, it has it all.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of attractions, including live shows, thrilling rides, and mouth-watering food. The park is a popular destination for families, friends, and couples looking for a fun day out.