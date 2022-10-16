Ramya Kiranmayi’s concert enthrals music lovers

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:01 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: Sangeetha Ksheera Sagaram and Saptaparni, in association with Hope Advertising Pvt Ltd, present a vocal concert by Chaganti Ramya Kiranmayi. Held on October 14 at 6 pm. The concert was held in memory of ‘Sangeetha Ksheera Sagara’ Uppalapati Ankaiah and ‘Saptagiri Sangeetha Vidwanmani’ Vidushi Lalita.

The well-known classical singer Kiranmayi was supported by Oruganti Raja Sekhar on violin and Ch Ramakrishna on mrudangam. The programme was also streamed live on YouTube.

Ramya Kiranmai began with a composition of the veteran musicologist TR Subrahmanyam — a varnam in Behag set to Adi Talam which she sang in a single speed. A good start it was, which was followed by a good many compositions by Thyagaraja, Annamacharya, Mysore Vasudevachar, Muthuswami Dikshitar, and Syama Sastri, among others.

The contribution by both Rajasekhar on violin and Ramakrishna on mrudangam contributed in further raising the level of the concert, which also saw the presentation of ‘Thumak Chalath Ramachandra’, a bhajan by Tulsidas, and a Thillana by Lalgudi in ‘Rageswari’, which concluded the outstanding performance.