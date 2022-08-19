Rana Daggubati shares simple tips for men on National Grooming Day

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Mumbai: On National Grooming Day on Friday, actor Rana Daggubati has shared some simple and quick tips for men to bring their best face forward. He says that for him, washing the face at least twice a day followed by moisturising it, and using sunscreen are essential.

“On National Men’s Grooming Day, I am sharing a few tips for all the men out there that will make grooming simple and quick for them. As in most cases, consistency is key – spend a few minutes every day to groom yourself and make it a daily routine,” said Rana, who has co-created the men’s grooming brand – DCRAF along with Roposo, a creator-led live entertainment commerce platform.

He added: “To me, washing the face at least twice a day followed by moisturising it, and using sunscreen (even if indoors) are essentials and will go a long way towards having great skin. For your beard, try to keep them well-trimmed, no matter what the length.”

The actor, who has worked in magnum opus such as the ‘Baahubali’ franchise and ‘RRR’, shared that he loves maintaining his beard.

He siad: “I love maintaining my beard and would suggest using a mix of beard wax, oil or serum to make beards look good!”

“Getting haircuts at regular intervals, washing and combing, as well as using basic hair serums or gel, if required for styling, will also help men look well-groomed. Most of all, looks are useless without a personality, products alone will not get you anywhere, discipline will.”