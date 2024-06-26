Rana Daggubati presents ’35’ movie, unveils poster and title

Following the success of cult classics such as ‘C/O Kancharapalem’, ‘Gargi’, ‘Charlie 777’, ‘Pareshan’, and ‘Krishna and His Leela’, Rana continues his streak of presenting compelling stories that deeply resonate with viewers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 11:25 AM

Hyderabad:Widely acclaimed actor and successful filmmaker known for his instincts to select projects that deeply connect with audiences, Rana Daggubati, today, presented another promising, timeless film, titled ‘35’. Rana unveiled the poster and revealed the title. The film is set to release on August 15.

Known for his acumen for meaningful movies, Rana said, “I was instantly drawn by this drama woven with conflict, love, and bonding between mother and her two strikingly different children. One who resists learning things, and considers maths as an illogical subject, and the other child who is smart and obedient yet torn by the conflict in the family.”

Following the success of cult classics such as ‘C/O Kancharapalem’, ‘Gargi’, ‘Charlie 777’, ‘Pareshan’, and ‘Krishna and His Leela’, Rana continues his streak of presenting compelling stories that deeply resonate with viewers.

Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, ‘35’ explores the poignant tale of a 11-year-old child who challenges the fundamentals of mathematics, finding profound life lessons through the teachings of his school dropout mother.

“I am thrilled to bring ‘35’ to audiences, a story that delves into the essence of familial relationships and the complexities faced by children,” stated director Nanda Kishore, known for his award-winning short-film ‘Savvadi’.

‘35’, distributed under the Suresh Productions banner, aims to deliver yet another memorable cinematic experience that resonates across genres. The film boasts a talented cast including Gauthami, Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, and Viswadev, along with child artistes Arun Dev and Abhay in captivating roles.

The music is composed by Vivek Sagar, known for his emotive scores, while Niketh Bommi will serve as the cinematographer, promising stunning visuals that complement the narrative. The film is produced by Viswadev Rachakonda of Waltair Productions and Srujan Yarabolu of S original.