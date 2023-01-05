Ranji Trophy: Uphill task for Hyderabad

Ricky Bhui, Shinde slam centuries to power Andhra to 462 to set Hyd 401-run target

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Andhra rode on centuries from Ricky Bhui (166) and Karan Shinde (105 not out) to post a massive 462 runs in their second innings to give Hyderabad a target of 401 for victory, on the third day of the Group B Ranji Trophy match in Vizianagaram, on Thursday.

At stumps, Hyderabad were 75/2, needing another 326 runs for the victory on the final day. Chasing the improbable target, Hyderabad lost Pragnay Reddy (0) in the fourth over.

After adding 44 runs with Rohit Rayudu (46 batting), captain Tanmay Agarwal too departed in the 14th over after making 21. At stumps, Alankrit Agarwal (7 batting) was giving Rohit Rayudu company.

Earlier, resuming at overnight score of 43, Ricky Bhui went on to score a century. His innings took him 150 deliveries with 15 boundaries and two over it. After Srikar Bharat departed after adding 19 runs to his overnight score (89), Bhui found an able partner in Karan Shinde.

Shinde slammed his century in 180 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries and one six. After Bhui’s departure, Shinde took the onus on himself to take his side past the 450-run mark.

For Hyderabad, Rakshan Readdi returned with 3/120 bowling figures while Kartikeya Kak and M Shashank scalped two wickets apiece.