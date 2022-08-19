Rape accused who escaped from police custody beaten to death in Assam

Guwahati: A man accused in several cases, including for rape and murder, was beaten to death by a mob in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Thursday, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Raju Baruah alias Gerjai, who had fled from police custody on Tuesday.

Lakhimpur SP B.M. Rajkhowa said that Baruah was hiding near a stream in Kilakili village under the Ghilamara police station area, where he was spotted by some locals. They immediately got hold of him and thrashed him badly before handing over to the police in a critical condition. The police took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Rajkhowa said Baruah was accused in a number of cases, including for rape, dacoity and murder. That is why the villagers were enraged with him.

Baruah and two other criminals reportedly fled from police custody while they were produced in a court in Dhakuakhana on Tuesday.