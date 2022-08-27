Rapper Badshah, singer Nikhita Gandhi to perform live in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: One of the most popular playback singers Nikhita Gandhi is all set to perform in the city on August 27 along with rapper Badshah at Air Live, Gachibowli.

Nikhita is the voice behind Bollywood chart toppers such as Kesariya, Najaa, Jugnu, Naach Meri Rani, Burj Khalifa, and Qaafirana. The 2017 title song of Raabta, picturised on Deepika Padukone was the big-ticket number for the singer.

She entered the Telugu film industry with ‘Beautiful Zindagi’ in Yevade Subramanyam. Having worked with the likes of Pritam, Salim-Sulaiman, Sachin-Jigar, Amit Trivedi, and Shankar Mahadevan, the 29-year-old Nikhita recently released her single Bura Na Mano Yaara whereas her Kesariya from Brahmastra has been topping the music charts ever since its release.

This is the first time Nikhita and Badshah are doing a live performance together.

