Badshah gives ‘Kho Kho’ lessons to Sehwag and Jadeja on Sony Sports Network

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: When Team India prepared to take on the English giants in the series decider match, fans were glued to their television screen when Badshah graced the sets of ‘Extraaa Innings’ to promote ‘Ultimate Kho Kho’.

The effervescent rapper who was on ‘Extraaa Innings’ to promote the inaugural season of ‘Ultimate Kho Kho’, was seen having a fanboy moment when he met his childhood heroes, former cricketers and Sony Sports panellists, Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja.

Badshah bid the legendary cricketers to try their hand at the Ultimate Kho Kho’s theme rap ‘Ab Kho Hoga’ and also ensured the Sony Sports panellists were familiarised with the sport by playing a game of Kho Kho at the studio.

Leaving the banter aside, Badshah also got emotional while talking about his mother and how her love for the sport motivated him to own a team in ‘Ultimate Kho Kho’. Badshah, Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja talk about Kho Kho and the new league, ‘Ultimate Kho Kho’. Check out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RbIdWCfq0U

Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja try their hands at rap with ‘Ab Kho Hoga’:

‘Ultimate Kho Kho’ is the professional Kho-Kho league, which is slated to take place between August 14 and September 4 in Pune. The maiden season of the much-anticipated league will take place between six teams representing Odisha, Gujarat, Chennai, Mumbai, Telangana, and Rajasthan.